Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Shares of Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Benton Resources shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and a PE ratio of 4.00.

In other Benton Resources news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$41,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 785,750 shares in the company, valued at C$161,785.93.

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

