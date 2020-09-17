Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $256.77

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $256.77 and last traded at $252.73, with a volume of 637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGNE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.03.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total transaction of $1,875,562.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,838,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,438,899.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $3,503,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $42,149,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,906 shares of company stock valued at $100,790,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Beigene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Beigene by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 7.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

