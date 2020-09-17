Zacks: Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 30.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $22,785,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 22.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

