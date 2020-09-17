Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,763.85 ($62.25).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,050 ($65.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,728.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,229.93. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 119.74 ($1.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.39%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

