Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $254.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nice from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.30.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE stock opened at $216.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.88. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $238.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nice will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nice by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the second quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nice by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.