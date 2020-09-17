Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.89

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.89 and last traded at $98.48, with a volume of 5874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.70.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Get Novocure alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $636,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,691.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,222 shares of company stock valued at $14,245,082 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Novocure by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Novocure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novocure by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.