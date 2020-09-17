Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.17.

NYSE:CCK opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown by 8,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Crown by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 1,421.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Crown by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

