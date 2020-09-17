Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $738.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.15. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,016.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 159,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.