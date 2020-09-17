Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $570.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $486.42.

Adobe stock opened at $476.00 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.39 and its 200-day moving average is $396.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $228.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,568,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

