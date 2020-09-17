Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $450.00

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $309.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $301.94 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $312.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,746,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

