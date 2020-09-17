TD Securities Boosts Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $2.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.29.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $254.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.71.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

