TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.89.

NYSE TFII opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

