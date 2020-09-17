FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.23.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $256.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

