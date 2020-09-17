Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €161.50 ($190.00).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €148.66 ($174.89) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €131.09.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

