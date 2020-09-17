$361.84 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce $361.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.70 million. ICF International posted sales of $373.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

ICF International stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $95.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

