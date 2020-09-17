BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BankUnited's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s solid loan and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee-income sources are expected to continue to aid profitability. Also, the company's strategy to increase low-cost deposits will likely provide further support to revenue growth. However, margin pressure, owing to near-zero interest rates, the company’s significant exposure toward loans that carry higher amounts of risk and persistently increasing operating expenses mainly due to technology investments remain major near-term concerns and make us apprehensive about its growth prospects. Nevertheless, given the company's earnings strength, its capital deployments look sustainable. Shares of BankUnited have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in BankUnited by 183.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

