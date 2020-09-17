American International Group Inc. Has $596,000 Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 27.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 30.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TTEC by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

TTEC stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.40 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $270,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,848.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,170 in the last ninety days. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

