American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Realogy worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Realogy by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period.

Realogy stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.92. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

