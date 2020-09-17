American International Group Inc. Has $605,000 Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,687,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 157.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 124,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.04. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $34,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,956 shares of company stock worth $48,078,883. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

