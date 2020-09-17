American International Group Inc. Acquires 416 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Standard Motor Products worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 221.1% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $268,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,162,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

