American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Tompkins Financial worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 88.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 25.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

