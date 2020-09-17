American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAUR. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Laureate Education Inc has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

