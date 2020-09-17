American International Group Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Onespan worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Onespan by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $843.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSPN. Sidoti increased their price objective on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

