American International Group Inc. Sells 533 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

NYSE OMF opened at $32.41 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

