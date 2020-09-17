American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lantheus worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 30.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 38.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 42.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,783.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

