Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Glaukos worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 701.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.78. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.