Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 953,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Old National Bancorp worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,088,000 after buying an additional 316,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,219,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,563,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 257,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,938,000 after buying an additional 176,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,854,000 after buying an additional 102,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

