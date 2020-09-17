Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 560,176 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 560,176 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 177,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 247,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TFS Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

