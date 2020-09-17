Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,735 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Theravance Biopharma worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of TBPH opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

