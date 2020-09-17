Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,925 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Under Armour worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 12.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 84.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter.

UA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

