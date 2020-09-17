Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMN. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Several research firms recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of HMN opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $154,588.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,592 shares of company stock valued at $754,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

