Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.54 Million Stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 115.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 377,061 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 177.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 340,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 217,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 122,178 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

