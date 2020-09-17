Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 356,426 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,884 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

