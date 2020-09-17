Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $139.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.07. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $148.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

