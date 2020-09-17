Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,858 Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of NOW worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $637.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that NOW Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

