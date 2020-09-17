Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,757 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of National Beverage worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 27.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 29.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

FIZZ opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.32. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

