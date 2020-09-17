Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Upland Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Upland Software by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $568,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,522,274.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Upland Software Inc has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

