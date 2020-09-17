ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

ScoZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:SZM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.36. ScoZinc Mining shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get ScoZinc Mining alerts:

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project covering an area of 12,256 hectares of mineral claims located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.