Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.88. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 11,710 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

