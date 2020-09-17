Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.38. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. FMR LLC grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 572,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 422,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 11,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

