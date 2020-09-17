Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.38. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

