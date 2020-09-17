Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.53. Omineca Mining And Metals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 105,008 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $13.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.

Omineca Mining And Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project in the province of British Columbia.

