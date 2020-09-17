Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Maritime Resources Corp (CVE:MAE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Maritime Resources shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 70,100 shares.

The company has a market cap of $15.19 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Maritime Resources Company Profile (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Green Bay property covering 51.7 square kilometers located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

