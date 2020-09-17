Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.44. Orocobre shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 8,053 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $876.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

