Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.36. Pan Global Resources shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and a P/E ratio of -18.16.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

