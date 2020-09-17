Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.59

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 19526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.
HIBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.
In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,237. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 87.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 152,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 86.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
