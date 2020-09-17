Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.59

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 19526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

HIBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,237. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 87.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 152,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 86.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

