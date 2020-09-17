Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Shares Gap Down to $0.92

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.87. Titan Medical shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 18,353 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.51. The company has a market cap of $63.59 million and a P/E ratio of -31.20.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

