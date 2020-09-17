Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.39. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 194.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%.

In other news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 11,732 shares of Research Frontiers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $59,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 267,993 shares of company stock valued at $849,259 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFR. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 275.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.