Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Trigon Metals Inc (CVE:TM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.35. Trigon Metals shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 76,090 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -9.19.

Trigon Metals Company Profile (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.