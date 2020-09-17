Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Gap Down to $24.46

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.46, but opened at $23.05. Renasant shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 1,444 shares traded.

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 3,188.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Renasant by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

